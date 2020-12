A man has been shot dead by police in an incident on the Logan Motorway, south of Brisbane.

Police said they were initially called to the scene at 6:00am after reports of a traffic hazard but were then confronted by an armed man.

They said he threatened officers with a “bladed weapon”.

Shortly after, officers shot the man and he died at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of the motorway will remain closed while an investigation is underway.

