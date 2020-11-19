News Queensland Man charged over one-punch death in Caboolture after State of Origin match
Updated:

Man charged over one-punch death in Caboolture after State of Origin match

A man has died and another is in police custody after a one-punch altercation at a hotel north of Brisbane on Wednesday night. Photo: ABC News
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A man has died from an alleged one-punch attack, shortly after watching the State of Origin decider at a pub north of Brisbane.

A 29-year-old man allegedly hit a 49-year-old man in the face outside Caboolture’s Sundowner Hotel, about 10:00pm, shortly after full-time.

Police said the older man, who is from Murrumba Downs in Moreton Bay, fell backwards and hit his head on concrete.

Paramedics tried to revive him for more than 30 minutes but he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The alleged offender left the scene in his ute but was arrested by police just before midnight, on nearby Pasturage Road.

He has been charged with unlawful striking and is due to appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

It is not believed that the two men knew each other.

ABC

Follow Us

Trending Now

The Crown: How much of Netflix’s royal drama is rooted in reality?
wages-growth-flatline
The industries in which wages jumped and fell the most in the pandemic
How a cleaner and a pizza bar link to South Australia coronavirus outbreak
Mocked it, then copped it: Elon Musk and the coronavirus cynics who tested positive
Australia Post: Outraged posties slam Christine Holgate’s replacement, call for end to cuts
US clears Boeing 737 MAX to fly again
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video