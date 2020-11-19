A man has died from an alleged one-punch attack, shortly after watching the State of Origin decider at a pub north of Brisbane.

A 29-year-old man allegedly hit a 49-year-old man in the face outside Caboolture’s Sundowner Hotel, about 10:00pm, shortly after full-time.

Police said the older man, who is from Murrumba Downs in Moreton Bay, fell backwards and hit his head on concrete.

Paramedics tried to revive him for more than 30 minutes but he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The alleged offender left the scene in his ute but was arrested by police just before midnight, on nearby Pasturage Road.

He has been charged with unlawful striking and is due to appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

It is not believed that the two men knew each other.

–ABC