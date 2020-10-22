Queensland has announced two new cases of coronavirus on a cargo ship anchored off the Sunshine Coast.

Health Minister Steven Miles said all crew aboard the Sofrana Surville have now been tested since docking off Mooloolaba on Thursday.

The new cases will not be counted in Queensland’s tally unless they arrive on the mainland.

“There’s a meeting underway to determine if they will be evacuated to the mainland and what hospital that will be,” Mr Miles said.

It comes after an engineer who worked on the ship tested positive to coronavirus in New Zealand on the weekend.

Genomic testing of the engineer’s virus found it had never before been detected in New Zealand, nor has the strain been detected before in Australia.

-more to come