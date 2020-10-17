Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has taken a lead in the polls ahead of the state’s election, as she promises to serve a full term if returned to power.

A Newspoll published by The Australian on Saturday showed Labor has overtaken the LNP to lead 52-48 per cent on a two-party preferred basis in the countdown to the October 31 poll.

The LNP led Labor 51-49 per cent in July’s Newspoll.

The latest figures show Labor’s primary vote increased from 34 per cent 10 weeks ago to 37 per cent. The period covers the state government’s hard line on keeping borders closed to NSW and Victoria amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young is expected to announce an easing of border restrictions by the end of October.

Ms Palaszczuk on Saturday visited a zoo and promised $74 million to the sunshine state’s tourism industry to help it recover from the the coronavirus downturn.

The Premier told Queenslanders they can expect her to remain in the top job if Labor again wins government.

“I can commit to serving the full term,” she said.

The Premier downplayed the latest polling.

“It is going to be a tough election and there’s a lot at stake.”

Newspoll handed Ms Palaszczuk a 76 per cent approval rating for her government’s management of the coronavirus.

She also enjoys an approval rating of 63 per cent, according to Newspoll, with 33 per cent dissatisfied and four per cent undecided.

LNP opposition leader Deb Frecklington’s Newspoll rating showed 44 per cent are dissatisfied, 37 per cent satisfied and 19 per cent undecided.

The figures coincide with a political analyst’s opinion most Queenslanders have already decided who will get their vote, a fortnight out.

Griffith University political scientist Paul Williams said Ms Frecklington hadn’t cut through in her attempt to present herself as an alternative premier.

“The Premier still has a lot of respect; there’s certainly no love for the Labor government but there’s even less for the LNP,” he said.

The LNP on Saturday continued its attack on the government over Queensland’s unemployment, citing reports the state has the nation’s highest rate of people seeking work.

Ms Frecklington visited Brisbane Markets to pledge $14 million for an x-ray unit to scan fruit import checking for pests and diseases, to help protect the agricultural sector.

She also tripped to Bribie Island where she announced a new procurement policy across the food, manufacturing and medical-supply sectors.

“Writing cheques with taxpayer money for businesses in other states and overseas stimulates their economy, not ours,” she said.

“Purchasing Queensland food, Queensland manufacturing and Queensland medical supplies ensures taxpayers’ money stays in Queensland.”

The policy will start with $25 million towards upgrading Queensland’s marine rescue fleet by using only the state’s boat builders.

Ms Frecklington said she was focused on working her hardest for Queenslanders, not on polls, as her party promised to reveal its costings in the week ahead of the election.

