Queensland has recorded no new COVID-19 cases, while residents have for the first time in 10 weeks been able to stand and have drinks in restaurants and pubs.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles on Saturday declared the progress a great result for the state.

More than 4800 people were tested in the latest reporting period, with six active COVID-19 cases remaining across the state, including five in hospital.

Dr Miles said Queenslanders enjoyed standing in bars while eating and drinking on Friday night after restrictions were eased.

But he noted confirmation that US President Donald Trump and his wife have COVID-19 served as a reminder the pandemic is far from over.

“It shows no one is immune from this virus,” Dr Miles told reporters.

“It underlines how first before we can focus on getting people back to work, we have to get the health response right.”

His comments come as the Queensland government extended its COVID-19 public health emergency declaration until midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The declaration, which gives Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young sweeping powers to make directions to protect public health, was due to lapse at midnight on Friday.

Dr Miles says the order will be in force until midnight on December 31.

He says that will keep Queensland safe, the economy moving and allow people free movement within the state.

The chief health officer said Queensland Health would continue to do everything possible to protect Queenslanders.

Dr Young said it was very important to remain vigilant and not get complacent.

“We can’t forget we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and our response to the pandemic must continue,” she said.

“We have proven the strength of our response time and time again here in Queensland and for that I would like to thank Queenslanders for working with us.”

The state government announced on Friday it planned to reopen its border to NSW visitors and allow more people to dance at weddings from November 1.

Its new COVID Safe Future plan aims to welcome NSW residents with a valid border pass in November if the southern state can avoid any unlinked cases of community transmission of COVID-19.

Queensland will only consider opening to Victorian travellers after that state has completely eased its lockdown.

Under Queensland’s COVID Safe Future plan, up to 40 people will be able dance at weddings from November 1. At present only brides and grooms can dance.

Gatherings of up to 50 people could be allowed in homes and public spaces from December 1.

From that date, the maximum amount of people allowed at events with a COVID-safe checklist could also increase from 500 to 1500.

-AAP