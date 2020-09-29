News Queensland Zero virus cases as Qld strives for ‘massive stockpile’ of PPE equipment
Updated:

Zero virus cases as Qld strives for ‘massive stockpile’ of PPE equipment

queensland covid ppe
Queensland will build a "massive stockpile" of personal protection equipment. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Queensland recorded another day of zero new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, leaving eight cases active across the state.

It has been 19 days since Queensland last recorded a case that posed a risk of community transmission.

Health Minister Steven Miles said having no new cases registered was “exactly what we hope to see”.

“Of course, we would continue to encourage anyone with any symptoms to go and get tested,” Mr Miles said.

Speaking in Rockhampton, he announced central Queensland would soon be home to a new distribution hub to house essential supplies and equipment for hospitals.

“It is a part of our critical supplies stockpile,” he said.

“We want to make sure that we have a massive stockpile of all of the equipment that we need right throughout the state and the logistics that will ensure we can distribute that stock into our health services as we need them.”

A new 2175-square-metre warehouse to be built in Rockhampton will be able to hold 730 pallets of personal protection equipment.

“We never want a Queensland Health nurse to ever have to worry ever again if they will have the mask that they want,” he said.

“It won’t just serve us well during pandemics, it will also serve us well in disasters.

“By having these strategic reserves in important parts of the state … we can make sure our health services here have sufficient supply without having to rely on getting trucks up from Brisbane.”

-more to come

Follow Us

Trending Now

VIP Party: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their impressive list of superstar supporters
Josh Frydenberg is setting his budget ambition dangerously low
petra-kvitova-australian-open
What makes a left-hander? Aussie research brings the answer a step closer
hotel quarantine inquiry
Major questions remain over deadly hotel quarantine ‘failure’, as inquiry hearings end
Why Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades
The untrained workers on the front line of Australian domestic violence ‘pandemic’
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video