Worker at Brisbane Youth Detention Centre tests positive to coronavirus

A worker has tested positive for coronavirus at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre. Photo: ABC News/Mark Slade
A woman working in the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre in Wacol, in the city’s west, has tested positive to coronavirus.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the woman, who is in her 70s and lives in the Ipswich region, went to work while ill.

“What you’re going to hear today is the story of a woman who was sick, and still went to work,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“It is really really important that if you are sick, you must stay home, as now a whole lot of contact tracing has to happen.”

Ms Palaszczuk said there had not been visitors at the centre due to a recent, unconnected scare in Logan.

There are eight active cases in the state, after 9,700 tests in the past 24 hours.

It comes as authorities trace the contacts of a separate case that was confirmed yesterday.

A woman, who was unknowingly infected with coronavirus, visited a cafe in Brisbane’s south and took a domestic flight to Sydney.

-more to come

