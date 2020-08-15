Four men have been caught sneaking into Queensland waters from New South Wales on a sailboat.

The men were intercepted along the Gold Coast on Friday after leaving Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.

The four men on board the 14-metre catamaran were allegedly trying to make the trip home to Cairns, a journey of over 2000km.

They were fined an estimated $4,000 each for contravening orders by the Chief Health Officer.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it proved those who tried to flout border restrictions by any means would be caught.

“They have all been fined for making a false declaration, and are now enjoying hotel quarantine at their own expense,” she said on Saturday.

People from the whole of NSW, apart from the border town of Tweed Heads, was last Saturday banned from entering the state.

The Premier also confirmed two members of a cargo ship off the Queensland coast who tested positive to coronavirus on Friday have now been evacuated to hospital.

A returned traveller from Sydney also tested positive on Friday, but no new cases were recorded on Saturday.

The three cases announced on Friday brought the number of active cases in Queensland to nine.

-with AAP