Queensland theme parks ready to reopen over coming weeks

Theme parks across Queensland are preparing to reopen with strict coronavirus safety measures to protect visitors and staff in place.

Sea World and Paradise Country on the Gold Coast will open to the public on June 26, while Australian Outback Spectacular will reopen on July 3.

Movie World and Wet’n’Wild are looking to reopen on July 15 in line with Queensland’s road map to recovery.

Staff will be on hand to provide extra cleaning on rides and around the parks which will remain as contactless as possible, according to Village Roadshow.

Guests will need to adhere to 1.5-metre physical distancing throughout all parks and venues.

The dates for the staged re-opening of Dreamworld and WhiteWater World will be confirmed in coming weeks, says Ardent Leisure’s John Osborne.

He said their COVID SAFE plan affords them 50 per cent capacity.

“If the current COVID-19 trends continue, we hope to able to operate at full capacity in time for the busy September holiday season,” he said.

The delay in reopening is that Ardent Leisure does “not compromise the safety” and visitors or staff and safety checks are undertaken before rides are attractions are recommissioned.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed the reopening of Queensland’s borders on July 10.

The Queensland Government has been criticised for not moving to stage-three restrictions as quickly as other states and territories, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has stood firm on the date.

Treasury has indicated the delay in reopening the state’s borders has prevented a monthly $650 million boost to Queensland tourism as well as impacting over 65,000 jobs.

