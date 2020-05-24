News Queensland Three charged with murder over Gold Coast balcony fall
Police say the teen reveller was found dead at the foot of an apartment building on the Gold Coast. Photo: Supplied
Three men have been charged with murder after a teenager fell to his death from a Gold Coast apartment.

Detectives allege a robbery occurred before the 19-year-old man died.

Officers were called to the foot of the View Avenue building at Surfers Paradise about 3.15am on Saturday after a member of the public discovered his body.

Police then found a group of teens in one of the units above. Four were semi-conscious after taking prescription drugs.

Police say a group of people from one unit armed with a knife attended another unit where the robbery occurred.

The teenager who died has been identified in media reports as Cian English.

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 22, have been arrested.

They have been each been charged with one count of murder and two counts of armed robbery.

The 18-year-old is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court and the other two men in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday night two 16-year-old boys believed to be from the same group were arrested between View Avenue and the Esplanade for allegedly possessing prescription drugs.

