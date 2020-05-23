A teenager has died after falling from a balcony on the Gold Coast.

Police say the 19-year-old Brisbane man was found dead at the foot of a View Avenue building in Surfers Paradise just after 3am on Saturday.

It is believed he was partying with friends when he fell from the fourth floor of the complex on View Avenue.

Paramedics assessed seven people and took four to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland police spokesman said they were suffering from “drug-induced” medical conditions.

“We are speaking with everyone but it looks like it was a party,” the spokesman said.

“A crime scene has been established for the whole complex.”

Police said the people involved were from two separate apartments within the same complex.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Investigations are continuing.

-with AAP