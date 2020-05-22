News Queensland Three dead after car hits tree near Chinchilla on Queensland’s Western Downs
Updated:

The Chinchilla Tara Road was closed following the crash. Photo: Supplied/Nine News
Three people have died and two others are in hospital after a car crashed near Chinchilla on Queensland’s Western Downs.

Police said the sedan, with five people inside, hit a tree and caught fire on Chinchilla Tara Road just before 6:00pm Thursday.

Two men from Tara, aged 35, 36, and a 40-year-old man from Dalby died at the scene.

The 42-year-old female driver was taken to Chinchilla Hospital with serious injuries along with a 49-year-old man who sustained minor injuries.

The driver has since been transferred to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The police Forensic Crash Unit are at the scene about 8 kilometres from Chinchilla.

Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said the deaths would be felt in the tight-knit community of Tara.

“They are a very strong community and it is sad when you lose someone in the prime of their life,” he said.

“There’s going to be some sad families there this morning, these impacts are going to be instantaneous.

“Our condolences to the family, it’s a tragedy, while we don’t know the full situation I’d just remind people in these wet conditions be very careful.”

-ABC

