Coroner lashes Queensland coal mine operator over death

An inquest into the death of an electrician while working underground at a central Queensland coal mine has found the mine’s record keeping to be “grossly deficient”.
Paul Thomas McGuire died from asphyxia on May 6, 2014, after he went into a sealed area of the Grasstree underground mine at Middlemount that had previously been mined but since sealed off.
Mr McGuire was directed to the no-go area by his job card that tasked him to do “a seemingly routine job”.
“The failure to keep adequate, accurate and up-to-date records” relating to the work Mr McGuire was tasked with was the most contributing factor in his death, coroner David O’Connell said in his findings released on Friday.
-AAP