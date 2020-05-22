News Queensland Coroner lashes Queensland coal mine operator over death
Mr McGuire's body was not found until about two hours after he died. Photo: ABC News
An inquest into the death of an electrician while working underground at a central Queensland coal mine has found the mine’s record keeping to be “grossly deficient”.

Paul Thomas McGuire died from asphyxia on May 6, 2014, after he went into a sealed area of the Grasstree underground mine at Middlemount that had previously been mined but since sealed off.

Mr McGuire was directed to the no-go area by his job card that tasked him to do “a seemingly routine job”.

“The failure to keep adequate, accurate and up-to-date records” relating to the work Mr McGuire was tasked with was the most contributing factor in his death, coroner David O’Connell said in his findings released on Friday.

