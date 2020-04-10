Queensland state election may see full postal vote, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says

Queensland’s state election may be held entirely by postal vote amid the coronavirus outbreak, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

The election has been scheduled for October 31 and Ms Palaszczuk said it would go ahead.

“It has to happen — we have to have a state election this year — there’s no ifs or buts about it,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Attorney-General has been discussing options with the Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ).

“One of the measures we’ll be looking at is a full postal vote,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

State breakdowns on coronavirus ‘curve modelling’ are expected from the Federal Government in the next two weeks and will help Ms Palaszczuk decide how the election will be held.

A decision is expected in the next month.

“It depends on where we are in terms of the curve,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Our initial predictions were that we were going to be in the peak around July, August, September.

“That would have been absolutely problematic being in a peak and asking people to go to a polling booth.”

Queensland’s local government elections went ahead on March 28 but there was criticism that voters were being put at risk.

It also saw a record number of people choosing to vote early by postal vote or by attending pre-polling stations.

