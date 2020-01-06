Shots have been fired at a bar on the Brisbane River that was firebombed on December 21.

The shots came from a boat on the river and were aimed at Mr Percival’s bar at Howard Smith Wharves, under the Story Bridge, according to police.

Police confirmed the shots were fired from a boat carrying three to four people.

Nobody was injured in the latest incident.

Police made no comment on any possible connection between the two events.

In a bid to find witnesses, after the fire attack, police released CCTV footage of a man walking into the outside seating area of the bar, throwing containers into the inside bar area and then setting it on fire, before fleeing.

Multiple calls were made to emergency services at 4:30am on December 21, including from a passer-by who saw flames and smoke through the window of the bar.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Inspector Steven Holland said at the time furniture was damaged, but the building had remained “fully intact”.

“It could have been a whole lot worse had the crew not have done such a good job,” he said.

“The fire will be treated as suspicious.”

Nobody has been arrested over the fire, and there are no known suspects.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the shooting.

