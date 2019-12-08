Qld police shoot and kill rampaging gunman

A man who police said fired a rifle at members of the public and cars is dead after being shot by officers south of Maryborough this morning.

Police said they received reports of a man armed with a rifle travelling around the town of Tiaro in a car about 8:30pm on Saturday.

The police helicopter and specialist officers were brought in to search for the man through the night.

The 40-year-old man was located this morning about 7:00am at a house in Glenbar Road near Tiaro.

Police said the man opened fire at officers and was critically injured when they shot back.

He died at the scene.

We ask alot of our police to confront these situations. We can only support them and know that any lethal use of force is a last resort…life changing for everyone involved. https://t.co/tQtEueo2ex — Corey Allen (@coreyallen66) December 8, 2019

Queensland Police Union secretary Mick Barnes said officers acted “bravely and appropriately”.

“Police were left with no other option than to act in self-defence and to also protect the public,” he said in a statement.

“We are extremely lucky that police and members of the public were not killed or seriously injured by the offender.”

-ABC