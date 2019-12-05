News Queensland Country music ponzi scheme nets $900,000 from unwitting investors, two people charged
Updated:

Country music ponzi scheme nets $900,000 from unwitting investors, two people charged

queensland-ponzi-scheme
Queensland police said there could be more victims who have not yet come forward. Photo: ABC News/Amy Sheehan
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Trending Now

israel folau
RA’s Raelene Castle says ‘never say never’ for Folau return, but unlikely
pearl-harbour-shooting
Three dead after gunman opens fire at Pearl Harbour
Scammers target banks’ cardless cash feature in new Christmas con
coles woolworths milk
Coles forced to pay out millions after cutting dairy farmers short
phillip galea right wing terror
‘You weren’t given all the facts’: Guilty terror plotter yells at jury
sydney-fires
Five bushfires trigger emergency alerts on Sydney’s fringe