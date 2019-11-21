Townsville accused charged, set to face court after Rangewood shooting

A man accused of shooting a woman in the head near Townsville over a business dispute has been charged with attempted murder.

Police were called to a house at Rangewood, in north Queensland, after reports of a gunshot yesterday morning.

A 40-year-old woman had been shot in the side of the head, allegedly by a 47-year-old Alice River man, before she tried to hide under her car.

Police said her husband, 53, tried to protect her and wrestled with the man but sustained a foot injury.

When he called out for help, a nearby tradesman, 39, came to his aid but was allegedly hit in the back of the head with a claw hammer.

More people came and were able to restrain the alleged offender and give first aid.

The couple and the tradesman were all taken to Townsville hospital.

The alleged offender was charged with attempted murder, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed with a dangerous weapon, enter premises and commit an indictable offence, possession of an unregistered firearm and unlawful possession of weapons.

He was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Police said yesterday the 47-year-old claims the husband and wife owed him money.