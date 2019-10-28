A female teacher has been stabbed at a Townsville primary school by a 12-year-old female student, Queensland police say.

Officers and paramedics were called to Heatley State School about 11.30am on Monday.

The teacher has been taken to hospital with a puncture wound to her shoulder and is in stable condition.

The 12-year-old girl has been detained and also taken to hospital.

Senior Sergeant Scot Warrick said the 12-year-old girl was armed with a knife and was tasered by police.

“What I can confirm [is] there was a disturbance within the school grounds involving a female teacher and a female student,” he said.

“As a result of that disturbance, a 12-year-old student at the school who was armed with a knife was taken into custody by police and a taser was deployed during that incident.

“During that incident a female teacher has suffered a small puncture stab wound to her shoulder.

“I can advise and confirm that those injuries are not life-threatening.”

Senior Sergeant Warrick said the knife had been described to him as “a small paring knife”.

Police said they had “no idea” what led to the altercation.

BREAKING: Police on scene at Heatley State School provide an update on the stabbing. @7NewsTownsville @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/4VeiLeLWds — Amy McCann (@AMcCann95) October 28, 2019

Senior Sergeant Warrick said it was unknown how many people had witnessed the incident.

“There was a class in the vicinity of the incident … potentially quite a few people may be involved,” he said.

“It has happened on the school grounds in the vicinity of a classroom.”

He said the girl was subdued by officers and received immediate medical treatment.

“The student was brought under control in a safe manner as quickly as possible, immediate first aid was provided,” he said.

Senior Sergeant Warrick said he arrived at the scene not long after the incident happened.

“We had QAS [Queensland Ambulance Service] here immediately and she [the student] has been assessed and she’s in [a] good condition.”

School put into lockdown

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said it was “aware of an incident at Heatley State School in which a teacher was injured”.

“The school initiated a lockdown procedure and contacted the Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service immediately,” the spokesperson said.

“Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority.

“Violence in any form is not tolerated in Queensland state schools.”

Senior Sergeant Warrick said the school lockdown had since been lifted and parents were picking up their children.

He said parents had no reason to be concerned about the ongoing welfare or safety of their children.

“I would just like to make it very clear that this incident was an internal incident to the school grounds – at no time was there any threat from outside the school,” he said.

“And at no time other than at the time of the incident were any other students placed in any risk.”

Cohen Warner has a child at the school and said he found out about the incident on Facebook.

“It’s pretty scary what happened — this is a pretty good school for this to happen to – can’t believe it,” Mr Warner said.

He said his son, like many of the other students, was likely scared and shaken by the incident.

“Everyone’s going in right now … signing [their children] out – I guess everyone’s feeling pretty afraid for their sons’ and daughters’ lives,” he said.