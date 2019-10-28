A teacher has been stabbed at a Townsville primary school by a 12-year-old female student, Queensland police say.

Officers and paramedics were called to Heatley State School just before midday.

Police say the teacher received a small, non-life-threatening puncture wound to the shoulder.

The teacher has been taken to hospital with chest and shoulder injuries.

She is in a stable condition.

BREAKING: Police on scene at Heatley State School provide an update on the stabbing. @7NewsTownsville @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/4VeiLeLWds — Amy McCann (@AMcCann95) October 28, 2019

The child is talking to investigating officers.

No other details are known at this stage.

More to come.