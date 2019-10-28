A teacher has been stabbed at a Townsville primary school by a 12-year-old female student, Queensland police say.
Officers and paramedics were called to Heatley State School just before midday.
Police say the teacher received a small, non-life-threatening puncture wound to the shoulder.
The teacher has been taken to hospital with chest and shoulder injuries.
She is in a stable condition.
The child is talking to investigating officers.
No other details are known at this stage.
