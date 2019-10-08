Residents of parts of south-eastern Queensland are poised to flee their homes on Tuesday as a major bushfire continues to burn and temperatures are forecast to hit 40 degrees.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said conditions around the fire, near Lefthand Branch in the Lockyer Valley, could get worse as the heat built throughout Tuesday.

The state is expected to record its hottest October day in 15 years on Tuesday.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: LEFTHAND BRANCH (formerly Glen Rock State Forest) bushfire as at 6.30am Tues 8 Oct: https://t.co/zObf2yTL1T — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) October 7, 2019

On Tuesday morning, the Lockyer Valley fire was burning in an easterly direction, with authorities warning it could threaten properties along Cole Gully Road.

Residents have been told to get ready to activate their bushfire survival plans.

“If you don’t have a bush fire survival plan, then please get on to our website or social media and identify what you are going to do,” QFES Deputy Commissioner Mark Roche told Nine on Tuesday.

“If you are going to take action, please take that action early.”

It is one of 20 fires burning across the state.

However, many blazes are in inaccessible bushland. Some are in central Queensland, which has a severe fire danger warning for Tuesday.

Fire crews spent Monday afternoon battling a blaze threatening 10 homes at Mount Morgan.

That fire is burning within containment lines with no reported property loss.

Crews are working to protect about 13 homes around Cole Gully Rd, Left Hand Branch near #Gatton. Authorities say the fire is very large and burning in inaccessible land. It’s expected to burn for a number of weeks @abcnews @abcbrisbane @ABCemergency pic.twitter.com/wMFVS0E5qJ — Elly Bradfield (@ellybradfield) October 7, 2019

Meteorologist Kimba Wong said warm, windy and dry conditions in the state’s south-east and central areas would continue on Tuesday and could remain until Wednesday.

Temperatures in some parts of the state were up to 12 degrees above the October average on Monday.

The danger is not confined to Queensland, with severe fire danger ratings also in place across parts of northern NSW.

Temperatures in that state are forecast to hit the high 30s on Tuesday, and total fire bans have been enacted in the far north coast, north coast, New England and northern slopes areas, and severe ratings issued.

Hot and dry weather will continue across northern NSW today (Tues 8/10/19), with total fire bans declared for the Far North Coast, North Coast, New England and Northern Slopes. If you're travelling, know the fire danger for your area by checking https://t.co/H2zYyKpdOv #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/0cQFkUdNqz — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) October 7, 2019

NSW residents in the worst-affected areas have also been warned to ensure they have a plan for what to do in an emergency.

“Make sure you and your family know what you will do if fire threatens,” the NSW Rural Fire Service tweeted.

“Ask yourself – when will you go, what will you take and where will you go?”

The Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures could reach 37 degrees in parts of NSW on Tuesday.

Despite a cooler weather forecast from midweek – with temperatures expected to drop to the mid 20s – continued dry conditions meant fire dangers would remain for some time, meteorologist Jonathan How said.

“With no significant rainfall, fire dangers will remain high to very high until at least the end of the week,” he said.

-with AAP