Queensland, northern NSW brace for severe fire weather

Queensland and northern NSW are enduring another spring heatwave, with hot, dry and windy conditions increasing fire danger across both states.

The scorching conditions will also be felt south of the Tweed River, with fire warnings issued for many regions in northern NSW

The Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said temperatures across Queensland would 10-12 degrees above the average.

“In Brisbane, 36 degrees is the current forecast for Tuesday, and that will be the warmest October day since 2005 if it comes up,” she says.

Wind gusts of more than 50km/h were expected to wreak havoc across the state’s south-east region on Monday, with 15 fires already burning Monday morning, including three in rugged and difficult terrain.

Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley were among the regions most at risk. Severe fire danger warnings have also been decreed for the Darling Downs, Granite Belt, Maranona and Warrego.

“The maximum temperature record for October in Ipswich is 41.3 degrees, so getting up to 40, 41 degrees in Ipswich on Monday and Tuesday is certainly getting pretty close,” Ms Wong said.

SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: dangerous fire conditions & record-breaking heat through northern #NSW & southern #Qld. Video current at 12.30 pm AEST 7 October 2019. For the latest forecasts & warnings visit https://t.co/buuYSej1rb & follow advice from emergency services @abcemergency pic.twitter.com/FQ9W0HaVuL — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) October 7, 2019

On Tuesday, the hazardous conditions will stretch to Blackwater, Taroom, Gayndah and in the Central West around Winton and Julia Creek.

They will also extend to Brisbane and the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, where residents are still reeling from September’s Peregian Beach fire storm that brought embers raining down on the entire town.

Severe fire weather warnings have been issued for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Maranoa and Warrego regions on Monday, stretching to the South-East, Wide Bay and Burnett on Tuesday.

Across the border in NSW, Monday has been declared a day of total fire ban in the Far North Coast, North Coast, Greater Hunter, Central Ranges, New England, Northern Slopes and North Western areas.

Ms Wong said conditions in south-eastern Queensland will be worse than in early September. But the dry, windy heat won’t last as long as last month’s dangerous snap – a cool southerly change will move up the coast on Wednesday.

“There is the chance of a couple of thunderstorms through the south-east on Monday and Tuesday,” Ms Wong said.

“We aren’t expecting very much rainfall, if any, to come out of those storms though. So, they actually do just pose the extra challenge of the potential of dry lightning strikes starting new fires.”

Monday is the Queen’s Birthday public holiday in Queensland and NSW, with public pools, beaches and air-conditioned shopping centres expected to be full of those looking to beat the heat.

We're starting to see temperatures and winds pick up, as we enter the peak of the afternoon. It's already hit 39 degrees in Kempsey. Monitor conditions this afternoon and report any new fires to 000 quickly. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/xtvNMS9JKI — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) October 7, 2019

Queensland Rural Fire Service acting director Wayne Waltisbuhl told the ABC that while conditions would not be at risk of turning catastrophic – as they were last month – the “spike will still be bad”.

“We will still see severe danger areas and for prolonged periods of the day,” he said.

“Severe fire danger is just that – severe.

“It is a long season and this has been going now for a couple of months and we do not see any relief in this right up until after Christmas.”

Storms are also forecast for the region in coming days, but they are expected to bring little moisture, increasing the threat of dry lightning strikes.

“This is a real concern,” Mr Waltisbuhl said.

He said none of the current bushfires were threatening properties.

Mr Waltisbuhl said last month’s Canungra fire that ravaged Binna Burra Lodge and destroyed 11 homes was still burning and would for weeks, working its way through inaccessible scrubland.

Fire authorities urged people to remain vigilant and to make common-sense decisions when working in hot dry conditions subject to fire bans.-with AAP