News Queensland Queensland rejects court ruling on shark culls
Updated:

Queensland rejects court ruling on shark culls

The Queensland government wants the federal government to change a law so it can continue to bait and kill sharks at the Great Barrier Reef. Photo: Getty
Sonia Kohlbacher
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The Queensland government wants the federal government to change the law so it can continue baiting and killing sharks at the Great Barrier Reef.

It comes after the state government lost a Federal Court appeal for the right to use baited hooks to catch and kill 19 shark species on the world’s biggest coral reef.

“We fought this in the courts because we simply believe that human life must be prioritised over the lives of sharks,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament on Thursday.

“The decision effectively means that the program would become a catch-and-release program within the marine park.”

The state government argues the move protects swimmers at 27 beaches within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

It was appealing the Administrative Appeals Tribunal’s decision in April to uphold a Humane Society challenge to the measure.

Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner called on the federal government to make changes to federal legislation to allow the program to keep running and deal with the “man-eating” sharks.

Marine campaigners say the court decision is a win for wildlife.

-AAP

Trending Now

Ad showing period blood ranks among most complained about ads
bank inquiry
ACCC chair Rod Sims bemoans lack of competition in banking
income bank
Government has already lost hundreds of secret robo-debt appeals: Tribunal lawyer
Matthew Elliott: Plot twists aplenty as NRL finals provide the drama
Good bad fats
Instagram places tough restrictions on diet, surgery content
Pauline Hanson uses parliamentary privilege to accuse son’s ex of false sexual abuse claims