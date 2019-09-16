Pisasale to stand trial for sexual assault

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has been committed to stand trial on a slew of charges related to his time in office, including sexual assault and dishonestly using a barbecue.

The 68-year-old appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday to face 16 charges.

Many stem from a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation in 2017.

Pisasale is accused of 10 counts of fraud, two of sexual assault and one charge each of official corruption, perjury, attempting to pervert the course of justice and receiving a secret commission.

The sexual assault charges relate to two offences allegedly committed against the same woman on December 9, 2016, at Ipswich.

The perjury charge stems from a Crime and Corruption Commission hearing in May 2017.

Pisasale is also accused of giving false testimony at the CCC hearing with regard to carrying packages from interstate for barrister Sam Di Carlo.

The official corruption allegations relate to Pisasale allegedly agreeing to champion a Yamanto real estate project while mayor by influencing council workers and contractors.

A raft of fraud charges relate to Ipswich City Council property and money.

Pisasale is alleged to have dishonestly applied to his own use items including cookware, sporting memorabilia, a barbecue, a tripod, speakers, kitchen appliances garden lights, artwork, photographs, decorative items and whiskey.

He is also accused of dishonestly applying to his own use a $10,000 cheque and $51,292 worth of tools that were supposed to be given to charity.

Former president of the Ipswich Men’s Shed Terry Carter told the court he and Pisasale discussed the tools being donated to various men’s shed groups but no timeline was set down.

The prosecution dropped one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice. A second charge of official corruption and one of misconduct in relation to public office were replaced by lesser charges, while two others including alleged restricted-drugs possession, were adjourned to February in the magistrate’s court.

Pisasale was a popular mayor credited with the “renaissance” of Ipswich.

The matters committed for trial will be heard in Brisbane District Court on a date to be determined.

-AAP