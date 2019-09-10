Teenage arsonists may have started a fast-moving firestorm that claimed 11 homes in Queensland’s Noosa region, forcing hundreds of evacuations and leading to an emergency declaration.

The beachside community of Peregian Springs, in Noosa shire, was under siege from “ember attacks” on Monday night as the bushfire crisis spread from the country to the coast.

Police are speaking to a number of juveniles over the surfside blaze that ravaged coastal suburbia and is still burning out of control.

The fire spread with astonishing speed, with 400 people holed up in evacuation centres across two local government areas – Sunshine Coast and Noosa.

From rural Stanthorpe to heavily populated suburbs by the sea, Queensland has been hit by an “unprecedented” bushfire season – with 70 raging blazes across the state – and it is only predicted to get worse.

NSW firefighters also continue to battle several out of control bushfires, with more than 50 still alight in that state.

The Noosa shire sits on the northern end of the Sunshine Coast, two hours north of Brisbane, and prides itself on its natural landscape of bushland and forests which adjoin heavily populated suburban developments.

Queensland police on Monday night declared a bushfire emergency situation at Peregian Springs and the surf town of Peregian Beach, with extreme winds of up to 50km/hr raining embers onto urban streets, feeding flames and pushing the blaze north.

Residents of Peregian Beach, Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze Estate and Marcus Beach were ordered to “leave immediately”.

Neighbouring suburbs of Sunshine Beach, Sunrise Beach, Castaways Beach, Noosa Springs and Weyba have been warned to “prepare to leave”.

Ten houses have been destroyed in a bushfire tonight on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. The blaze started late this afternoon at Peregian Beach. Residents safely evacuated. @abcnews @abcbrisbane

Up to 300 people fled to evacuation centres established at Cooroy Library and the Noosa Leisure Centre at Noosaville while schools will be closed on Tuesday, including Coolum Beach State School and Peregian Springs State School.

As of 1.15am Tuesday the fast-moving bushfire was travelling northeast from Emu Mountain Rd towards Peregian Beach and Marcus Beach.

Noosa Local Disaster Co-ordinator Carl Billingham told the ABC fire crews were working fast to contain the out-of-control Sunshine Coast fire.

“We’ve got about 250-300 people in our three evacuations centres, I believe we’ve got three fire water bombing helicopters coming in to try and douse the fire where possible and we’ve got over 70 tenders in attendance of the fire,” he said.

Sunshine Coast acting mayor Tim Dwyer said the full extent of the damage would not be known until the fires were extinguished.

Meanwhile at the scene of earlier fires at Lamington National Park in the Gold Coast hinterland, about 100 police, guests and staff who sought shelter from fires at O’Reilly’s Guest House at Canungra were safely evacuated on Monday night.

QFES downgraded their alert for the O’Reilly area, located deep in mountainous forest, just before midnight on Monday, saying properties were not under direct threat.

And residents of Ballandean, south of Stanthorpe, were told just after midnight they could return home after earlier being told to evacuate.

A larger fire at Stanthorpe and Applethorpe remains under control.

Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford warned the emergency was far from over.

“I think we are through the worst of it, but we still have a couple of days to go before it really starts to cool down,” he said.

Earlier on Monday some Gold Coast hinterland residents were allowed to return to their homes, though a number of properties had been burnt to the ground.

More have been damaged but the full extent remains unknown, with residents and livestock displaced.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said a small convoy of evacuees from the Binna Burra and Sarabah areas were allowed to return home to check on animals and get medications.

Cr Christensen said the residents had been warned their homes were gone but that this was the first time they could assess the damage.

“One or two of those found property loss,” he told AAP on Monday.

“However they had been told when they went in, so they were prepared for that.”

Fires are also burning north of Rockhampton, near Gympie and one west of Toowoomba, but no homes are under threat in those areas.

NSW burns

NSW firefighters continue to battle several out of control bushfires in the state’s north, with concerns a southerly change could push one of the blazes towards Yamba.

The fire has burned more than 7300 hectares in the Yuraygir National Park and Shark Creek area, and there were concerns on Monday night that a southerly change due on Tuesday morning could push the fire towards Yamba on the coast.

The fire was affecting the southern side of Angourie and Wooloweyah villages on Monday, the Rural Fire Service said in an update.

Firefighters spent the weekend battling dozens of intense northern NSW blazes, with watch and act alerts remaining in place for the Shark Creek fire, a fire at Drake near Tenterfield and another at Bees Nest near Armidale.

The Bees Nest fire has razed more than 65,000 hectares and is likely to take weeks to contain, RFS said in a tweet on Monday. The fire at Drake has burnt more than 32,000 hectares.

More than 630 firefighters were deployed to fight 60-plus fires burning across the state as of Monday afternoon, with 28 of them uncontained.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a high fire ranger rating for several regions on Tuesday including the Far North Coast, North Coast, New England, Central Ranges and Greater Hunter, while the risk will be very high in the Northern Slopes region.

-with AAP