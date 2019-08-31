News Queensland Tragic discovery ends hunt for missing Qld fishermen

Tragic discovery ends hunt for missing Qld fishermen

The seemingly tranquil waters of Wuruma Dam has claimed the lives of two fishermen. Photo: Wuruma Dam Restocking Assoc.
Aaron Bunch
The bodies of two men have been found in a dam in central Queensland by police divers searching for two men thrown in the water when their boat flipped.

Police believe the bodies are those of the missing men, aged 30 and 70, who fell from their boat about 5pm on Friday at the Wuruma Dam near Bundaberg, 400 kilometres north of Brisbane.

The two bodies were located at 3pm on Saturday, police said in a statement.

Two women were also thrown overboard but were unharmed and swam to shore.

They alerted emergency services before being transported by paramedics to Eidsvold Health Service in a stable condition, Queensland Ambulance said.

Water police and divers were assisted by a helicopter and SES personnel during the search the dam, which is a popular spot for fishing, camping and water sports.

Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.

-AAP

