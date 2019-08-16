Goanna kills dog, injures north Queensland man in ‘freak ordeal‘

An elderly couple have been badly injured trying to rescue their dog from a vicious goanna attack in north Queensland.

The 72-year-old man was so badly bitten he had to be flown to hospital where he underwent surgery.

His wife was treated for injuries at the Proserpine Hospital.

The couple’s dog was killed in the attack, which unfolded near their Flametree home in the Whitsunday region about 3.30pm on Thursday.

“The reptile suddenly turned on them, latching onto the man’s right arm and leg as well as biting the woman’s leg,” RACQ CQ Rescue said in a statement.

“The man suffered a very serious laceration and possible fracture of his right forearm as well as severe bleeding from his leg wound.

“He was in considerable pain.”

The man was flown to Mackay Base Hospital, where he underwent surgery on Thursday night.