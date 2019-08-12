Missing Queensland fishermen’s boat located

Police have found a semi-submerged boat belonging to two Brisbane men still missing from a fishing trip in rough seas.

Carwyn Massey, 25, and Timothy Maher, 31, phoned their family about 10.15pm on Saturday saying they were coming home.

Moreton Bay Search: The rescue operation for two men missing in waters at Moreton Bay since Saturday night is continuing today. Crews found their boat submerged near Green Island yesterday evening. Report on 7NEWS at 6pm. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/Rvlyzw1VaD — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) August 11, 2019

They never arrived.

Their car and boat trailer were discovered at the Whyte Island Boat Ramp.

Their 3.3-metre blue aluminium dinghy was found in waters near nearby Green Island late on Sunday afternoon.

This is the tinny found off Green Island after two men failed to return from a fishing trip on Saturday. 20 vessels are on the water, helicopters searching from above for the 25 & 32 y/o @SkyNewsAust pic.twitter.com/rfa2VZWoDr — Brendan Smith (@brendanjsmith9) August 12, 2019

Brisbane Water Police are continuing to search the central Moreton Bay area on Monday, with officers scouring mangroves on St Helena Island and Green Island.

Helicopters will also continue an aerial search, with 18 vessels including the Coast Guard and Volunteer Marine Rescue on the water.

Police say improved weather conditions should assist search operations.