News Queensland Missing Queensland fishermen’s boat located
Updated:

Missing Queensland fishermen’s boat located

The boat that was located off Green Island after two men failed to return from a fishing trip. Photo: Twitter
AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Police have found a semi-submerged boat belonging to two Brisbane men still missing from a fishing trip in rough seas.

Carwyn Massey, 25, and Timothy Maher, 31, phoned their family about 10.15pm on Saturday saying they were coming home.

They never arrived.

Their car and boat trailer were discovered at the Whyte Island Boat Ramp.

Their 3.3-metre blue aluminium dinghy was found in waters near nearby Green Island late on Sunday afternoon.

Brisbane Water Police are continuing to search the central Moreton Bay area on Monday, with officers scouring mangroves on St Helena Island and Green Island.

Helicopters will also continue an aerial search, with 18 vessels including the Coast Guard and Volunteer Marine Rescue on the water.

Police say improved weather conditions should assist search operations.

Trending Now

weekend auction wrap August 10
Tide is turning: Sydney clearance rates hit 80 per cent
AFL Big Sticks: Red and slack, Bombers in the spotlight
Government accused of censoring Parliament over inquiry into China ties
Matthew Elliott: Protect the eyes with bigger bans for ‘grubby’ acts
echo communication satellite
On this day: The Echo 1 satellite launch heralded a new world of communication
Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus enjoys Italian getaway after splitting with Liam Hemsworth