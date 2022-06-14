News Politics Australian Politics Federal Election 2022 Liberal candidate seeks Gilmore recount
Liberal candidate seeks Gilmore recount

andrew constance gilmore
Andrew Constance has called for a recount of the vote in the federal electorate of Gilmore. Photo: AAP
Andrew Constance has called for a recount in the NSW electorate of Gilmore moments before Labor MP Fiona Phillips was due to claim the federal seat.

Ms Phillips is 373 votes votes ahead of the former NSW minister, who ran as the Liberal candidate.

Mr Constance secured a 2.44 per cent swing towards him, bucking the national trend, but ended up just under 0.2 per cent behind the incumbent Labor MP.

Mr Constance has called for a recount with the official result due to be called at 2pm on Tuesday.

The Australian Electoral Commission has confirmed the postponing of the official declaration to consider the recount request, but didn’t put a timeframe on the consideration.

A recount occurs if the margin of votes between candidates listed first and second ends with less than 100 votes after the distribution of preferences.

-AAP

Andrew Constance Federal Election 2022
