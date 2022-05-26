News Politics Australian Politics Federal Election 2022 Liberals widen lead in NSW seat of Gilmore
Liberals widen lead in NSW seat of Gilmore

andrew constance gilmore
Andrew Constance, the former NSW transport minister, is closer to a win in Gilmore, and a leap into federal parliament. Photo: Getty
The Liberal Party has gained ground in one close seat and is ahead of Labor in another, but faces a challenge from the Greens in Brisbane’s western suburbs.

According to the Australian Electoral Commission, the seats of Ryan (Queensland), Gilmore (NSW) and Lyons (Tasmania) are the three that are neck and neck following Saturday’s election.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Labor was holding 75 seats to the Coalition’s 61, the Greens had won two, and there were 12 additional crossbenchers.

In the tightest race, Liberal candidate Andrew Constance is 114 votes ahead of sitting Labor MP Fiona Phillips in the NSW south coast electorate of Gilmore.

In Lyons, Labor MP Brian Mitchell’s margin had dropped to 535 votes ahead of Liberal candidate Susie Bower.

And in the Brisbane seat of Ryan, Greens candidate Elizabeth Watson-Brown was ahead of LNP MP Julian Simmonds by 119 votes.

Outgoing minister Michael Sukkar was in a more comfortable position, 890 votes ahead of Labor rival Matt Gregg for the Victorian seat of Deakin.

In the Senate, the Coalition is on track to hold 31 seats, and Labor 26, in the 76-seat chamber from July.

The Greens are expected to hold 12 Senate spots, with One Nation likely to hold two seats.

-AAP

Andrew Constance Federal Election 2022
