Phone voting expanded after row over ‘exclusions’ for COVID-positive

The Australian Electoral Commission has expanded telephone voting after concerns thousands of COVID-19 infected people would not be able to vote in the election.

The change came after the AEC had urgent talks with the federal government on Friday morning, ahead of the poll on Saturday.

At issue were AEC voting rules for people who tested positive for the virus between last Saturday and before 6pm on Tuesday, who were only going to be allowed to lodge postal votes.

But many missed the deadline for postal vote applications, which closed at 6pm on Wednesday, leaving them without an avenue to cast their ballot.

Phone voting was previously available only to those who tested positive after 6pm on Tuesday.

Now people who tested positive after 6pm last Friday (May 13) will be able to access telephone voting.

“This matter has now been resolved,” AEC Commissioner Tom Rogers told ABC radio.

Mr Rogers also urged people who had already registered for telephone voting, which opened on Wednesday, and had not yet voted to do so on Friday.

“Don’t leave it until tomorrow,” he said.

“Telephone voting is literally a matter of somebody reading out the ballot paper to you and … with the large number of candidates it takes time.”

But Mr Rogers warned the last-minute change – which was approved on Friday morning but was still yet to be signed off – was an emergency measure.

“I urge people to be prepared when they phone in, to have looked at the

ballot papers online on our website – you will see when you register the ballot papers are there to look at,” he said.

“Be prepared rather than be going in clueless and asking our staff to read out entire ballot papers. It is an emergency measure, it will be lumpy and it will really help if people do some research.”

He said it would be particularly difficult if operators had to read out entire Senate ballots for voters.

“There will be queues, but it will ensure everyone can vote,” Mr Rogers said.

He said some people had registered for phone voting, but had not yet voted – and urged them to do so later on Friday, to help cope with an expected spike in demand on Saturday.

The AEC has a temporary election workforce of 105,000 people – including an estimated 6000 public servants stepping in to take phone votes.

Mr Rogers said early polling was continuing to surge, with 4.6 million Australians pre-polling and more than 2.7 million voting by post.

That included 743,000 early votes on Thursday – the largest single day of pre-polling in Australian history. Friday is expected to top that again.

“Last election, something like 40 per cent of Australians voted either pre-poll or by post. This election looks like we will hit the 50 per cent mark,” Mr Rogers said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the change, saying the government had agreed to Mr Rogers’ recommendation.

“He’s worked through the logistics of all of that and what that means on their call centres, and all those sorts of things,” Mr Morrison told Perth radio 6PR.

“We’ve made it very clear that we would be accepting any recommendations that came forward and this morning, finally, those recommendations have come forward.”

A Melbourne independent candidate for the election had threatened to take the federal government to court on Friday to ensure people excluded by the postal deadline could instead vote by phone.

Teal contender Monique Ryan, who is running in Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s seat of Kooyong, said she was relieved the government had agreed to change the regulations.

“We are so relieved that the Prime Minister has been forced to change this law,” she posted on Twitter on Friday.

It is believed more than 200,000 Australians tested positive for COVID-19 between Saturday and Tuesday.

For more details, visit the AEC website or phone 132 326.

-with AAP