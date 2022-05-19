Unvaccinated Pauline Hanson has COVID

Live

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has confirmed she has COVID, sending her into isolation for the last days of the election campaign.

A coughing Senator Hanson confirmed her diagnosis to KIIS-FM’s Kyle and Jackie O radio show on Thursday.

“I’m up to shit, I’ve got COVID,” she said.

“I travelled to five states around Australia but I go to the most locked down state, Western Australia, and I get it.”

Listen to Pauline Hanson's announcement (Warning: language)

The diagnosis means the One Nation leader will not be able to campaign in the final hours of the federal election campaign, and will also be banned from the hustings on Saturday.

Senator Hanson has been strident in her opposition to COVID vaccinations, railing late last year against “bureaucrats, politicians, the United Nations or the World Health Organisation” who were “pushing their own agenda”.

“I’ll tell you honestly: I haven’t had the jab, I don’t intend to have the jab, I’m not putting that s— in my body,” she told an event in Queensland in December.

Questioned about vaccines on Thursday, she told Sandilands:

“I’ve told you before I’m not getting vaccinated. I haven’t been to hospital. I’m still kicking. I’m alive.”

Senator Hanson said she thought she contracted the virus last Saturday. She said she was disappointed to no longer be able to campaign ahead of voting on May 21.