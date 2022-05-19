News Politics Australian Politics Federal Election 2022 Unvaccinated Pauline Hanson has COVID
Updated:
Live

Unvaccinated Pauline Hanson has COVID

pauline hanson covid
Pauline Hanson, who says she is unvaccinated, has confirmed she has COVID - just two days before the voting day.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has confirmed she has COVID, sending her into isolation for the last days of the election campaign.

A coughing Senator Hanson confirmed her diagnosis to KIIS-FM’s Kyle and Jackie O radio show on Thursday.

“I’m up to shit, I’ve got COVID,” she said.

“I travelled to five states around Australia but I go to the most locked down state, Western Australia, and I get it.”

Listen to Pauline Hanson's announcement (Warning: language)

Source: Twitter/Kyle and Jackie O

The diagnosis means the One Nation leader will not be able to campaign in the final hours of the federal election campaign, and will also be banned from the hustings on Saturday.

Senator Hanson has been strident in her opposition to COVID vaccinations, railing late last year against “bureaucrats, politicians, the United Nations or the World Health Organisation” who were “pushing their own agenda”.

“I’ll tell you honestly: I haven’t had the jab, I don’t intend to have the jab, I’m not putting that s— in my body,” she told an event in Queensland in December.

Questioned about vaccines on Thursday, she told Sandilands:

“I’ve told you before I’m not getting vaccinated. I haven’t been to hospital. I’m still kicking. I’m alive.”

Senator Hanson said she thought she contracted the virus last Saturday. She said she was disappointed to no longer be able to campaign ahead of voting on May 21.

Topics:

Federal Election 2022 One Nation Pauline Hanson
Follow Us

Live News

cannes
Mon Dieu! Cannes’ celebration of cinema begins with a stylish red carpet and a zombie flick
Labor
Labor’s secret weapon: The big election issue most people have never heard of
swan electorate Zaneta Mascarenhas
The Pub Test: Swan voters assess Coalition’s super-for-housing policy
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth switches godly powers for evil genius madness in Netflix thriller
airline bonza australia
New airline Bonza off to a bumpy start with launch delays
Russian soldier ‘totally’ guilty of war crime