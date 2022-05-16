News Politics Australian Politics Federal Election 2022 Advocacy group in breach of election laws
Advocacy group in breach of election laws

Zali Steggall
Independent MP for Warringah, Zali Steggall was depicted as a Greens supporter on the signs. Photo: AAP
Signs depicting two independent candidates as Greens are in breach of federal electoral laws.

Conservative political lobby group Advance Australia has authorised signs showing ACT Senate candidate David Pocock and independent MP for Warringah, Zali Steggall, wearing clothing containing the official logo of the Australian Greens.

The Australian Electoral Commission says the signs, which had appeared on trucks and corflutes, are in breach of the Commonwealth Electoral Act.

“It is an offence to publish, permit or authorise to be published during the relevant (election) period … any matter or thing that is likely to mislead or deceive an elector in relation to the casting of a vote,” the commission said in a statement on Monday.

Advance Australia does not agree the signs breach electoral laws.

But the organisation has agreed, to avoid legal proceedings, not to further display the signage without first providing the AEC with 48 hours’ notice.

– AAP

