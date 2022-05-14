News Politics Australian Politics Federal Election 2022 Libs accuse Labor’s candidate for Parramatta of citing incorrect home address
Updated:
Live

Libs accuse Labor's candidate for Parramatta of citing incorrect home address

Andrew Charlton, the captain's pick for Parramatta by Anthony Albanese, insists it was all just an innocent mistake. Photo: Andrew Charlton blog
Live

The Liberal Party will ask the Australian Electoral Commission to investigate an alleged electoral breach by Anthony Albanese’s captain’s pick for a Sydney seat.

Labor’s candidate for Parramatta, And­rew Charlton, has reportedly breached electoral laws by providing the wrong address to the Australian Electoral Commission.

Mr Charlton had listed a Woollahra rental owned by his wife as his place of residence, but had moved to Parramatta last month.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said he expected “the rules to be upheld” when he was grilled about the alleged breach on Saturday.

In response, a Coalition campaign spokesman confirmed the Liberal Party will ask authorities to probe the matter.

“This afternoon, the Liberal Party will write to the AEC, requesting an investigation into potential electoral law breaches by Mr Charlton,” the spokesman said.

-AAP

