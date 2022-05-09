After a steady advance early in the campaign, the Coalition’s momentum appears to have stopped after a pre-election interest rate hike as Labor’s poll lead grows slightly and early voting begins.

With less than two weeks until the election, the ALP enters the final passage of the campaign with a hefty nine-point advantage in two-party preferred terms, a growth of 0.5 points from last week.

Using a new method for allocating preferences, that has the Opposition up on the Coalition by 54.5 to 45.5 per cent.

This is the second consecutive growth in headline support for Labor after the Coalition gained ground in the early stages of the campaign.

On the measure of primary voting intentions, support for the ALP is also slightly up by 0.5 points to 35.5.

After previously being tied, the opposition is now drawing ahead of the Coalition, whose vote has fallen by 1 point to 34 per cent.

The poll also includes a finding that casts support for the major parties in a revealing light, as attention continues to centre on what role independent challengers might play in the national poll.

A total of 7 per cent of voters surveyed this week could not say who would receive their support at an election, a figure unchanged from a week earlier.

When these voters are added to the overall primary vote estimate, people supporting either a minor party, independent candidate or who cannot, or will not say, rises to 35.5 per cent – more than the readjusted support for either major party.

This week’s Roy Morgan poll interviewed 1401 Australian voters through a mix of telephone and internet surveys from May 2 to May 8.

A sample of this size has a margin of error of 3 per cent.

Support for the Greens is unchanged at 13 per cent.

One Nation recorded a 1 point gain to its vote share of 4 per cent; support for the United Australia Party is unchanged at 1 per cent.

The proportion of voters intending to back Other Parties rose by 0.5 points to 4 per cent and overall support for independents fell to 8.5 per cent, a one-point decline.

Labor is in pole position in four states, while the Coalition is in front in Queensland and Tasmania.

Polls open

The slight growth in Labor’s lead comes after last week’s decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates by 0.25 per cent: The first such rise during an election campaign in nearly 15 years.

It also comes as a large proportion of voters begin to focus their minds on the question of who to support at the election.

Pre-polling opened on Monday and the number of people casting their ballot on the first day grew considerably.

According to a statement by the Australian Electoral Commission, some 280,000 people voted on the opening day of pre-polling, far more than the 120,000 who did so in the 2019 election.

Blazing the trail

After a showing at a pre-election debate criticised by some for being too argumentative, the polls’ opening seemed to give both party leaders a new sense of urgency.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese had been criticised for not matching the pace set by Prime Minister Scott Morrison as reporters questioned whether he was suffering from the after-effects of his COVID-19 illness.

On Monday, though, he set a cracking pace as Labor’s campaign made its way through three seats.

Mr Morrison was on the New South Wales south coast and in the division of Gilmore, a seat that the Coalition felt it should not have lost at the previous election, after a blazing internal row over the installation of Warren Mundine as a hand-picked candidate.

The high-profile former state transport minister Andrew Constance is well known for his criticism of the Prime Minister’s handling of the Black Summer bushfires and, party strategists believe, has a strong chance of claiming the seat currently on a margin of just over 2.5 per cent.

New model

This week’s survey adopts a new model for estimating the flow of voters’ preferences, the calculation that feeds into the overall measure of two-party preferred support.

Roy Morgan’s calculations have previously relied on voters’ declarations of where they intend to direct their preferences.

The poll will now instead allocate preferences according to how they flowed at the last federal election.

Analysis shows a gap between voters’ pre-election preference indications and the support they declare on their ballots on election day.

Historically, using voters’ statements as the basis for preference modelling has inflated Labor’s two-party preferred vote by up to 1.5 per cent.

When applied to this week’s survey data, the new methodology does not change the poll’s headline conclusion: A resounding ALP majority in two-party preferred terms and an increase of 0.5 per cent to the party’s support.

It does reduce the size of Labor’s estimated lead, which, using previous calculations, would have this week stood at 12 per cent, or 56 to 44 in two-party preferred terms.