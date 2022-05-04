‘He’s just lied to you’: Frydenberg, Chalmers in fiery election clash

Live

Labor’s Jim Chalmers has accused Treasurer Josh Frydenberg of lying as the pair clashed in a debate on Wednesday.

“The Treasurer has just lied to you,” a fired-up Dr Chalmers said after Mr Frydenberg said Labor would “always tax more” than a Liberal government.

“In every way that you measure tax in the budget, this government has taxed more than the last Labor government – that’s just a fact,” he said.

“They have taxed more in total, they have taxed more as a share of GDP, they have taxed more per person and they have taxed more adjusted for inflation. So that’s a lie and we need to call it out when we see it.”

The pair went head to head at the National Press Club in Canberra as Labor and the Coalition traded further blows about responsibility for the cost-of-living crisis – especially focused on the Reserve Bank’s decision on Tuesday to lift interest rates from their pandemic-induced record low.

Mr Frydenberg was keen to defend the government’s policy settings.

“The main driver of inflation has been international factors,” he said.

“You had Moody’s come out yesterday and criticise the Labor Party for trying to politicise the cash rate increase.

“The point here is it’s been the COVID pandemic and it’s been the war in Ukraine which have been the main drivers of the inflation.”

He accused Labor of planning more taxes, prompting Dr Chalmers’ fiery rebuttal.

“It is a very different approach between us and the Labor Party and the Australian people need to know it,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“We are prepared for the discipline of a tax-to-GDP cap at 23.9 per cent. They are not. They took to the last election $387 billion of higher taxes, something that Jim said at the time he was proud and pleased of… that’s not good enough.”

Dr Chalmers defended Labor’s record, saying tax as a proportion of the economy averaged 20.9 per cent under the last ALP government.

“The only four times the gap catch has been breached in the history of this country was under the Liberal government,” he said.

-more to come