Corruption in politics is a major issue for Australian voters.
More than 10 per cent of respondents to The Conversation’s #SetTheAgenda poll said they wanted candidates to talk about integrity, corruption and a federal independent commission against corruption (or ICAC) this election campaign.

One voter asked us: “Will they implement a national anti-corruption commission (with teeth!) that can investigate retrospectively?”

Research from Griffith University and Transparency International Australia found 67 per cent of Australians surveyed supported the idea of a federal anti-corruption commission.

So we asked five experts to analyse and grade the major parties’ policies on the issue of a federal ICAC.

Click on their names to read their detailed responses:

Coalition

Labor

The Conversation

Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Grattan Institute; Adam Graycar, Professor of Public Policy, University of Adelaide; A J Brown, Professor of Public Policy & Law, Centre for Governance & Public Policy, Griffith University; Gabrielle Appleby, Professor, UNSW Law School, UNSW Sydney, and Yee-Fui Ng, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, Monash University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

