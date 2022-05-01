Corruption in politics is a big issue for Australian voters this federal election.
More than 10 per cent of respondents to The Conversation’s #SetTheAgenda poll said they wanted candidates to talk about integrity, corruption and a federal independent commission against corruption (or ICAC) this election campaign.
One voter asked us: “Will they implement a national anti-corruption commission (with teeth!) that can investigate retrospectively?”
Research from Griffith University and Transparency International Australia found 67 per cent of Australians surveyed supported the idea of a federal anti-corruption commission.
So we asked five experts to analyse and grade the major parties’ policies on the issue of a federal ICAC.
Click on their names to read their detailed responses:
Coalition
Labor
Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Grattan Institute; Adam Graycar, Professor of Public Policy, University of Adelaide; A J Brown, Professor of Public Policy & Law, Centre for Governance & Public Policy, Griffith University; Gabrielle Appleby, Professor, UNSW Law School, UNSW Sydney, and Yee-Fui Ng, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, Monash University
