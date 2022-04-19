News Politics Australian Politics Federal Election 2022 Largest electoral roll confirmed for May 21 poll
Updated:
Largest electoral roll confirmed for May 21 poll

Voter enrolment
More than 17.2 million people will be able to cast their ballot, AEC chief Tom Rogers says. Photo: AAP
Share
More than 17 million Australians will be eligible to vote when the federal election is held on May 21, the largest number in the nation’s history.

The Australian Electoral Commission said Monday was the single largest day for enrolments in the country’s history, with 214,000 applications received.

The electoral rolls closed at 8pm on Monday.

Electoral commissioner Tom Rogers said more than 17.2 million people would be able to cast their ballot, or more than 96 per cent of eligible Australians.

“(It’s) an unmitigated success for the election and Australian democracy,” Mr Rogers said.

“The remarkable state of the roll in Australia is something that is simply not seen in most places around the world.”

More than 700,000 enrolment applications were received by the commission in the past week alone. The majority of people who applied since the last election have been 18 to 24-year-olds.

A final figure is expected in coming days.

However, the commission said more than 60,000 new voters had registered in the week after the election was called.

“Australians should feel great pride in this achievement and confidence that it sets the foundation for election results to reflect the will of the people,” Mr Rogers said.

“The systems operated smoothly and securely under the load and Australia now has the highest base for democratic participation it has ever had.”

– AAP

Topics:

Australian Electoral Commission Federal Election 2022
