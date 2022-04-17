Live

Scott Morrison is expected to make Anne Ruston his new health minister should the Coalition win the May 21 election.

Senator Ruston, which is currently the social services minister, would replace Greg Hunt, who is retiring from politics.

Liberal frontbencher Jane Hume said the announcement would be made by the Prime Minister.

“I am so pleased for her. She is a highly qualified and highly experienced member of our cabinet,” she told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

“She has dealt with the portfolio in social services as a very successful minister there, dealing with what’s important to millions of people’s lives. So I think she will be a terrific appointment.”

She said it was important to have steady hands at the wheel in this portfolio when the country was still dealing with a global pandemic.

Senator Hume, who is minister for superannuation and financial services, is reported to be Senator Ruston’s replacement in social services, but she was coy on the issue. .

“I am a treasury minister and very proud to be one and there is an awful lot of work to do in my portfolio,” Senator Hume said.

-AAP