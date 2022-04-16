Anxiety, frustration, doubt, excitement – these are some of the feelings plaguing undecided voters ahead of the 2022 federal election.

Although some want nothing more than to see Scott Morrison booted from the top job, they aren’t sure yet if Labor leader Anthony Albanese is the answer.

“I think Albanese has a heart, but I don’t think he has the business mind that’s required,” David Watkins, 75, told TND.

Each week until election day, we will speak to the same six people from around the country, following their voting journey to Saturday, 21 May, when they – along with Australia – will decide the future of the nation.

To kick things off, let’s meet the Undecideds.

Ming Johanson

40, small business owner

Electorate: Swan (WA)

Voting history: Swing voter

Voting issues: Small businesses, cost of living, aged care

TND: Why are you an undecided voter?

“Everything changes on a dime. In a week, policies might change and things are revealed. We see controversies come up. Certainly, over the last few weeks, there’s been controversies from both sides.

“One, in particular, was when the Labor senator [Kimberley Kitching] died suddenly and there were claims of bullying. I feel like they were dismissed and not really addressed.

“But the Liberals can’t talk either. They have had some mind-blowing discrepancies and disgraceful behaviour in the past year.

“I’m yet to look at the Independents and the Greens. But I am also of the opinion that I need to pick one of the two main parties because I think it’s a fool’s errand that the Greens can get into power.

“So, which one is the better evil of the two?”

Marcus Horne

78, retired

Electorate: Hunter (NSW)

Voting history: Liberal

Voting issues: Aged care, climate, employment, budget

TND: Why are you an undecided voter?

“For 60 years I have been a conservative voter, it’s the way to vote. But I’ve lost faith. I can’t see that either party is offering anything concrete. There’s no substance, so I’m undecided.

“As far as I’m concerned, we’ve got a prime minister who can’t be trusted … He’s a man of the moment, he’ll say whatever has to be said at that time of day. As far as he’s concerned, he’s not telling lies. In my mind he is. And the other man of this moment, or up to now, is just an empty suit. I can’t see anything in that.

“I’m looking for something concrete to come out to focus on, instead of this sledging and name-calling and just bulls—, really.”

Matthew Gibson

39, plant inspector (oil and gas industry)

Electorate: Currumbin (QLD)

Voting history: Labor, Independent

Voting issues: Integrity, younger generations

TND: Why are you an undecided voter?

“I don’t really see any clear winner in the majors. But I can’t vote for the LNP, and that’s got a lot to do with integrity, or the lack of integrity, and the fact that I think the Nationals have got them on a short leash anyway. And there are no real clear goals with climate change, for example. And with Labor, it’s just unfortunate that they don’t have much of a point of difference. It’s a shame because in the last election, they really did.”

Cathy Trussell

80, retired

Electorate: Light (SA)

Voting history: Liberal

Voting issues: Environment

TND: Why are you an undecided voter?

“The government that we’ve got in now – I don’t want our country to continue in the same vein that it’s in now. I want them to change their direction, to be a little bit more aware of the people and the country itself. I just don’t feel like they attach enough importance to the people, I think they’ve forgotten. Whereas Labor, I want to maybe give them a go because I think I should, but by the same token, I get concerned that maybe they won’t do the right thing.

“But they can’t do too much worse, can they?”

Daryl Hodson

55, farm maintenance supervisor

Electorate: Bendigo (VIC)

Voting history: Swing voter

Voting issues: Cost of living, younger generations, social and economic infrastructure particularly in regional areas, climate

TND: Why are you an undecided voter?

“I’ve probably always been an undecided voter. I’ve never been what you could call a rusted-on affiliate of any party, but I’m finding this election a little bit – I’m still not sure what I’ll do. It’s just very hard to filter the media and sort of get what’s going on.

“But the biggest issue I’m finding is we’re not getting any real concrete ideas or policy from either leader. It seems to be a focus on the personality of the leader, not on any real concrete ideas of where we’re heading.

“We need taxation. What’s going to happen with healthcare? What’s going to happen with education? These are things that we need really strong investments in … And it worries me when people like Peter Dutton are talking up a war with China. We need to step back and take stock here of what the situation is. How do we define our relationship with China in the future? In the same respect, I’m not quite sure what the Labor Party’s view on all that is. Say they’re elected, would they try and open a constructive dialogue with the Chinese government?”

David Watkins

75, teacher

Electorate: Fisher (QLD)

Voting history: Swing voter

Voting issues: A competent leader, COVID-19 management, defence, public housing, education

TND: Why are you an undecided voter?

“I don’t know how I’m going to vote. I’m looking for more information. I’m always undecided, because I don’t affiliate with any electorate.

“When Gough Whitlam became prime minister, he was so good. I just love Gough, so I voted Labor. I joined the Labor Party! But that didn’t last because [former Labor deputy PM] Jim Cairns’ mistreatment of the economy became evident once [former Liberal PM Malcolm] Fraser started talking about what they were doing. So I ended up resigning from the Labor and voted Liberal.

“That’s how fickle my voting has been, but that doesn’t mean I don’t put a lot of consideration into it. It’s fickle because I really do consider, I don’t just vote for a party because it’s the one I vote for.”