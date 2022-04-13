George Christensen to run third on One Nation senate ticket

Live

Rogue former federal Liberal National Party MP George Christensen will stand for a seat in the Senate under the One Nation banner in the upcoming election.

But there are questions about Mr Christensen’s motive for his abrupt backflip on his decision to retire from Parliament.

He will join leader Pauline Hanson and candidate Raj Guruswamy on the party’s Queensland ticket, taking up the third spot.

“Everybody knows who George Christensen is. He is a fighter for Queensland and has done so in parliament for many years,” Senator Hanson said in Brisbane on Wednesday.

“I am proud to actually see that George now has joined One Nation’s team.”

Mr Christensen, who remains the MP for the safe LNP Queensland seat of Dawson until polling day, had planned to retire from politics and recently quit the LNP.

He had expressed his disenchantment with the LNP’s direction, its net-zero climate pledge and “destructive pandemic policies”.

“I could no longer remain in the Liberal-National Party,” he said on Wednesday.

“It will come as no surprise to many people that for a long while, I have diverged with the views of the government, most notably around the issue of vaccine mandates.”

One Nation’s vote would have to skyrocket for it to win three Senate spots – and return Mr Christensen to Canberra.

However, by standing at the May 21 election, he will become eligible for a taxpayer-funded “resettlement allowance” of six months of his salary – equivalent to $105,000 – if he loses. If he had quit politics, as he previously planned, he would not have been eligible for the payout.

Earlier, LNP Senator Matt Canavan said while he understood Mr Christensen might have been upset with some party room decisions, change had to be fought for.

“It is a desertion,” the fellow Queenslander told Nine Network.

“You don’t go off and speak to a minor party.”

Asked if Mr Christensen could threaten his Queensland upper house seat, Senator Canavan said he took nothing for granted.

“Ultimately you don’t have job security … It’s up to the voters,” he said.

“But I love a fight, I don’t shirk from a fight.”

Senator Hanson also said on Wednesday that One Nation would field candidates in 151 lower house electorates across the nation.

One Nation says its membership has grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in lockdowns at various times in major cities across Australia.

“I think we can have a big impact on policy in Queensland,” Senator Hanson said.

“A lot of the issues we are fighting is about the COVID mandates … We have seen teachers, nurses, doctors, professionals have lost their jobs due to this COVID mandate that has been imposed on people through, not only the state governments, but also the federal governments. People will not forget that.”

Queensland Acting Premier Steven Miles said voters could do better than Mr Christensen, who disagreed with vaccination advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let’s not forget how he risked the lives of Queenslanders, undermining their health advice, undermining public safety and public confidence in the vaccination program. All of that was deeply unhelpful,” he said on Wednesday.

