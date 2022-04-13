Labor condemns PM’s drinks gatecrasher

Live

Labor has condemned the actions of a member who confronted Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a private event in Sydney.

Adisen Wright describes himself on social media as a “progressive activist” and is listed online as a Young Labor member.

He self-identified as the man filming himself as he approached Mr Morrison at western Sydney’s Nepean Rowing Club on Tuesday night.

In a four-minute video shared on TikTok, Mr Wright asks Mr Morrison for a photo.

The video shows the PM confronting Mr Wright when he realises he is being filmed. Mr Morrison tells Mr Wright the event is private drinks with the media – at which point Mr Wright begins shouting.

“Scomo, across the river here, across the Nepean River, people lost their houses and they were burned. You’re a disgrace – you are a disgrace,” he yells, before leaving the premises.

@adisenofficial Help me. I tried asking the PM a question and have been detained ♬ original sound – adisenofficial

As he walks out, Mr Wright is followed by a police officer, who questions.

“I didn’t know it was a private event. I genuinely didn’t. So I apologise for that,” he says.

“But I just wanted to ask a question because look, I’m a – I obviously care about government and in our area we got, our house was incredibly impacted.

“We just want some action.”

A Labor spokesman said on Wednesday the behaviour was “not on”.

“There’s plenty of opportunity for respectful democratic participation without heckling and abuse,” the spokesman said.

It is understood the NSW branch is looking at the man’s involvement in the party.

The video had more than 115,000 views on social media as of Wednesday morning.

NSW police confirmed they were called to a licensed premises at Penrith about 7.30pm when they issued a 20-year-old man with a direction to move on.

“He left the venue without incident,” a spokeswoman said.

-with AAP