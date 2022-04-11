Albanese’s interest rate stumble on day one of election campaign

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has stumbled through his opening press conference on the first full day of election campaigning, being unable to name the official interest rate or national unemployment figures.

Mr Albanese was campaigning in the seat of Bass in northern Tasmania, one of the most marginal seats in the country, where he outlined funding for care for children with hearing loss.

However, when asked in a press conference about the official interest rate and the national unemployment figures, he was unable to answer.

“The national unemployment rate at the moment is, I think it’s 5.4 [per cent], sorry, I’m not sure what it is,” he said in Launceston.

The latest unemployment figure is 4 per cent, while the official interest rate is 0.1 per cent and has not changed since November 2020.

Labor’s campaign spokeswoman, Senator Katy Gallagher, did provide the correct figures when asked moments after the Opposition leader was questioned.

Earlier, Mr Albanese attempted to sidestep the question.

“We can do the old Q and A stuff over 50 different figures,” he said.

“The truth is that … the Reserve Bank have said that there’ll be multiple interest rate increases, regardless of who’s in government.”

Later in the day, Mr Albanese addressed the bungle.

“Earlier today I made a mistake, I’m human. But when I make a mistake, I will fess up to it and I will set about correcting that mistake – I won’t blame someone else, I will accept responsibility. That’s what leaders do,” he said.

He told a journalist he knew the cash rate was 0.1 – “very different from the interest rate that people pay [on their mortgages], of course, and 4 per cent is the unemployment rate”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was campaigning in Gilmore on the NSW south coast, spruiking his government’s economic credentials.

Despite being behind in the polls for much of the parliamentary term, Mr Morrison said the Coalition’s results spoke for themselves.

“The character of our government has been proven in the results we’ve achieved, coming through this pandemic saving thousands of lives,” he told the Nine Network on Monday.

“Not everybody agrees with everything I’ve done, and not everybody will necessarily like me, but what they will know is that when we faced this crisis, we ploughed through with the right plan.”

Mr Morrison started the day campaigning at a cannery in Gilmore alongside Liberal candidate Andrew Constance, the former NSW transport minister.