Greens leader Adam Bandt: We’re eager to hold the balance of power

As the major political parties try to play the underdog in the May 21 election, the Greens appear confident they will hold the balance of power after polling day.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ended weeks of uncertainty, visiting Governor-General David Hurley on Sunday to announce his decision to dissolve the parliament and enter into a six-week campaign.

Greens Leader Adam Bandt has said it’s a relief to finally have a date when people can vote to kick out the Liberals and put the Greens in the balance of power.

“People are fed up with the Morrison government fuelling the climate crisis, making housing more expensive and driving incomes down,” Mr Bandt said.

“In balance of power, the Greens will take climate action by stopping new coal and gas mines, getting dental and mental health into Medicare and fixing the housing affordability crisis.”

Such plans would be funded by a tax on billionaires and big corporations that are making super-profits.

“With both Liberal and Labor backing more coal and gas, the only way we’ll get climate action is kicking the Liberals out and putting the Greens in balance of power to push the next government to freeze new coal and gas projects,” Mr Bandt said.

He also says the rising cost of living is making the inequality crisis worse.

“Last time we were in balance of power, we got dental into Medicare for kids and now it’s time to get it for adults too,” Mr Bandt said.

However, Labor has repeatedly ruled out doing a deal with the Greens to form government should the election fail to produce a clear majority for either of the big parties.

-AAP