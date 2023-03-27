News Politics Australian Politics Nazi symbol ban goes under the spotlight in new inquiry
Updated:
Live

Nazi symbol ban goes under the spotlight in new inquiry

Nazi symbol ban
Neo-Nazi protesters in Melbourne renewed focus on banning the hateful symbols of the movement. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A proposed ban on Nazi symbols will go under the spotlight after attention on the hateful ideology was thrust back into the public arena following a protest in Victoria.

The opposition is leading the charge at the federal level, attempting to follow states such as Victoria and Western Australia in pushing for a ban on Nazi symbols.

Government ministers – while also admonishing Nazi protesters – halted the opposition’s push to legislate the ban, saying it needed more time to consider any complex legal issues.

They said the coalition’s proposal was rushed and was being used as a political stunt, something opposition frontbenchers strenuously denied.

Senior Liberal senator Simon Birmingham said the proposed legislation was legally sound and had considered issues relating to religious freedoms.

“The approach to the legislation has been to base it upon legislation applied in certain states and territories,” he said.

The bill will now head to a parliamentary inquiry, which will report back by May 4.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

NSW chris minns
Labor majority at risk as Liberals pull ahead in crucial seat
charlie teo
‘I went too far’: Charlie Teo’s shock admission
10 News
Watch: Gambling crackdown, Obama lands in Sydney, Climate change breakthrough
Israel protest
Israel protests as Netanyahu sacks defence minister
climate change coalition
Albanese’s climate roar – and end to ‘decade of denial’
latitude financial
Latitude confirms 14m customers had data stolen