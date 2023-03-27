News Politics Australian Politics Labor’s $10b housing fund at risk of falling over
Live

Labor’s $10b housing fund at risk of falling over

Lambie
Senator Lambie says she has some concerns about the set up of the government's $10b housing fund. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Albanese government’s $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund hangs in the balance, with the legislation failing to clinch the support it needs from crossbenchers in the upper house.

The Greens partyroom is ­on Monday expected to meet to decide its position on Labor’s election commitment, which promises to build 30,000 new social and affordable homes.

Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie said discussions with the government were set to continue over the coming days.

“We’re concerned about the set up and the way they have done their costs,” she told Sunrise.

“This is also going to come down to once again the Greens, and whether or not they support it.”

The government needs the Greens and two Senate crossbenchers for its legislation to pass the upper house.

ACT independent Senator David ­Pocock has also reaffirmed he won’t support the bill in its current form.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

woolworths
Woolworths gets into telehealth – but patients must be treated as more than customers
banking
Alan Kohler: Banking is a paradox at the heart of capitalism
KISS biopic
KISS move from live performances to screen legends
making money easy fixed-rate mortgages
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 8: Expiring fixed-rate mortgages – your essential guide
State of emergency declared after tornado flattens town
US plays down threat as Putin takes ‘nuclear hostage’