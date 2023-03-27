News Politics Australian Politics Greens strike deal with Labor on climate safeguard plan
Updated:
Live

Greens strike deal with Labor on climate safeguard plan

Climate safeguard
Greens leader Adam Bandt says the party's fight against new coal and gas projects continues. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Greens will support Labor’s key climate policy, the safeguard mechanism bill, through parliament after striking a deal on coal and gas projects.

“With our significant amendments, the Greens will be voting to pass the bill and will back the regulations, but the fight against all new coal and gas continues,” Greens leader Adam Bandt said on Monday.

The government is seeking to pass the mechanism through parliament this week so the reforms can be in place by July.

Labor needs the support of the Greens plus two crossbenchers to get the bill through the Senate against Coalition opposition.

The Greens have been calling for the government to stop all new coal and gas projects in return for their support for the bill.

Under the deal there will be a ceiling on gross greenhouse gas emissions, which won’t be able to exceed current pollution levels of 140 million tonnes a year, and there will be a decreasing cap over time.

The bill will include a “pollution trigger” that will require the climate change minister to test a new or expanded project’s impact on the hard cap and net carbon budgets.

If the assessment finds that the project would contribute to exceeding the cap or budget, the minister must consult and recalibrate the rules or impose conditions on new entrants.

As well, all new gas fields for export will need to be carbon neutral from day one.

The safeguard mechanism, which was initiated by the Coalition government but is being overhauled by Labor, will apply to the country’s 215 biggest emitters and force them to reduce their emissions by 4.9 per cent each year.

Companies that aren’t able to meet the targets would be able to purchase carbon credits.

The policy is considered essential to achieving the climate target of 43 per cent emission reduction by 2030 and net-zero by 2050.

Key crossbench senator David Pocock is also in talks with the government, voicing concerns about the overuse of carbon offsets under the plan.

– AAP

Topics:

Adam Bandt emissions safeguard

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
State of emergency declared after tornado flattens town
woolworths
Woolworths gets into telehealth – but patients must be treated as more than customers
electric mobility vehicles
Navigating the risks and rewards of electric mobility vehicles
banking
Alan Kohler: Banking is a paradox at the heart of capitalism
super investment
Ask the Expert: Super investment? What to bear in mind before ‘timing the market’
KISS biopic
KISS move from live performances to screen legends