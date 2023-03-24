Emotions run high during Nazi symbol ban debate

Live

A Senator has broken down in the chamber as tensions ran high during a heated debate over Nazi symbolism.

Liberal senator Sarah Henderson was moved to tears on Friday, after what she described as a “disgraceful” comment from Labor senator Murray Watt.

“I am disgusted in you,” a crying Senator Henderson yelled across the chamber.

Friday’s heated confrontation came as the opposition tried to ram through a ban on Nazi symbols, following last week’s protest in Melbourne that drew saluting neo-Nazis to the steps of the Victorian Parliament.

Liberal frontbencher Michaelia Cash said the push to ban the symbol needed to take precedence.

“Every Australian should find the actions of that small group of protesters who dared to use the Nazi salute offensive,” she said.

“Those who display Nazi symbols or use the Nazi salute are either ignorant of the past or are deliberately promoting evil.”

Finance Minister Katy Gallager said there was no place in Australia for Nazi ideology.

“But I think we should also acknowledge this is a complex area of law and any move to ban Nazi symbols deserves serious consideration,” she said.

“The Australian people deserve better. We should stand together, we should send a strong voice about the events we saw in Victoria.

“This bill needs serious consideration, not a stunt.”

But Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young shot back, saying politicising the issue would drag the debate into the gutter.

“I don’t think anything we’ve displayed to the Australian people … is anything to be proud of,” she said during the debate.

“The politicking over this issue – which is serious, which is sensitive, which is fundamentally about the values of a respectful, democratic nation – should not be drawn into the gutter.”

Then came an apparent interjection from Senator Watt. Senators in the chamber said it related to text messages Senator Henderson sent to Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto, who is trying to expel a state MP for attending last week’s Melbourne anti-transgender rights rally where Nazis showed up.

According to reports from the ABC, Senator Henderson has urged Mr Pesutto not to go ahead with the expulsion of Moira Deeming.

Senator Watt withdrew his remarks.

The push to have the bill debated ultimately failed. All sides agreed it was an important issue to discuss, but Labor, the Greens and One Nation accused the opposition of bringing it on as a last-minute stunt.

“There should be time to debate this, not cut off. I believe every member in the house will vote to get rid of Nazi symbols,” One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said.

“Just stop your politicking in this place … and throwing mud at each other.”

– with AAP