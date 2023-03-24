TikTok’s CEO was grilled by US Congress for hours on Friday, and while it appears many lawmakers in the US have already made up their mind, Australia is still awaiting advice.

CEO Shou Zi Chew has been at the helm of TikTok since 2021 and questions were hurled at him in Congress, where he repeatedly denied the app shares data with the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a China-based company. Given where ByteDance is based, politicians have raised data security concerns.

US federal officials are essentially demanding TikTok’s owners sell their stake in the company, or the app will be banned in the US.

The US isn’t the first country to make a move against TikTok or raise security concerns.

New Zealand was the latest country to impose a ban on the app on devices with access to the parliamentary network. In the UK, TikTok has also been banned on government mobile phones. Both countries cited security concerns.

Other countries that have various bans on TikTok, or have banned it in the past include India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Belgium, Canada and Taiwan.

Now, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil is considering advice on a government-wide ban on the use of the social media platform.

Sources told the Sydney Morning Herald last week that the federal government is expected to introduce a ban on government devices after the review is complete.

TikTok Australia hits back at claims

Earlier this week, TikTok Australia’s general manager appeared on The Project and said Australians can feel safe, as their data from the app is not held in China.

“TikTok has been set up deliberately outside of China recognising some of these geopolitical concerns that are out there, and so we’ve taken enormous steps to make sure that users are safe,” Lee Hunter said.

He acknowledged that while TikTok does have employees that work in China, many other companies that operate within Australia do as well.

The main concern politicians in Australia and overseas have are due to laws in China that require businesses stationed there to turn over information if the government asks for it.

“One of the laws they have to work within is China’s 2017 national intelligence law because they are headquartered in China and therefore subject to those laws,” Opposition cyber security spokesman James Paterson said.

“And what those laws require is that all Chinese citizens and companies co-operate with China’s intelligence services and keep that co-operation secret.

“So, if they’re asked by the Chinese government to hand over the data on Australian citizens, they will have to comply and we will never know (and) TikTok Australia may never know that their parent company is engaging in this co-operation.”

Previously, Ms O’Neil ruled out a wider ban on TikTok, meaning a ban, should one come to fruition, would likely just apply to those working for the government.

The Liberals have been pushing for a TikTok ban to be implemented.

Several politicians have already taken it upon themselves to delete the app from their work phones.

An audit conducted by Mr Paterson revealed many government agencies have already taken steps against the platform.

The audit revealed 25 government departments had banned the app outright, 12 partially banned it, and 11 permitted its use.

Australia has contemplated banning TikTok since 2020. However, then prime minister Scott Morrison said there was insufficient evidence to suggest a ban was needed.

Republicans and Democrats united

During five hours of testimony, Mr Chew repeatedly denied TikTok shares data or has connections to the CCP. He says the platform has been doing whatever it can to ensure its 150 million American users are protected.

Mr Chew also noted that TikTok is not available in mainland China, with headquarters in Los Angeles and Singapore. There are some 7000 people working for TikTok in the US.

Both Republicans and Democrats were questioning Mr Chew and the safety of TikTok during the hearing, with both sides appearing sceptical of TikTok’s link to China.

“TikTok is a weapon by the Chinese Communist Party to spy on you, manipulate what you see and exploit for future generations,” Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers said.