Albanese confirms meet with US President Biden

Biden Albanese
Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese are expected to make an announcement as part of the AUKUS agreement. Photo: AAP
Australia’s pathway to acquiring nuclear submarines is expected to be unveiled in the United States, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirming a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Mr Albanese told reporters in Perth he would travel to the US after his trip to India which spans March 8 to 11.

It’s been widely speculated Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will join the pair to make the announcement as part of the trilateral AUKUS agreement.

Mr Albanese did not confirm his British counterpart’s appearance.

“I will be meeting with President Biden in the United States,” he said, asked if there would be a trilateral meeting.

“We will have further announcements soon about the arrangements that will be taking place.”

Defence Minister Richard Marles has said the nuclear submarine would be a trilateral boat amid speculation about whether Australia would go with an American or British design.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison, who negotiated the deal, said his intentions were always to have the three nations produce more submarines, not have any one country procure vessels at the expense of another.

He said the point of the AUKUS agreement was to put a significant check on Chinese assertion in the Indo-Pacific.

– AAP

Anthony Albanese Joe Biden

